Mighty Hoopla has announced an incredible 2021 festival line up

The UK’s infamous Hoopla festival has returned with it’s biggest line up to date.

Mighty Hoopla have put together a fantastic list of artists for 2021 for festival season, and here’s what we know so far.

English singer and TV icon Cheryl has been announced along with the likes of multi-talented rap genius Eve, absolute belter Becky Hill, the extremely talented RAYE, and 90s legend Betty Boo.

Boasting a crowd of 25,000 people, the festival hopes to go ahead, despite concerns around Covid-19.

While some music fans remain doubtful following Glastonbury’s cancellation last week due, the Mighty Hoopla seems to be keeping the party going.

According to their site, the festival is promising an event to remember. “With more than 200 artists and performers across 7 stages embracing the best of pop, alternative and queer culture, we are a party for all,” their page reads.

“Hoopla also provides a focus for emerging and established LGBTQ+ artists, as well as delivering a safe and welcoming event for our diverse audience.

“This year Mighty Hoopla promises to be bigger and better; the sixth special shindig of all things pop and sparky. It’ll be our greatest edition yet playing host to both the new and the nostalgic in the ultimate spectacular.”

You can find a full list of all the acts here or below:

Absolute, Atomic Kitten, Becky Hill, Betty Boo, Buttmitzvah, C&C Music Factory, Charity Shop Sue, Cheryl, Elm, En Vogue, Eve, Gabrielle, George Michael Disco, Guilty Pleasures, Jaguar, Jayde Adams, Jimmy Somerville, Jodie Harsh, John Sizzle, Jonjo Jury, Jonny Woo, Kiddy Smile , Klub Kids, Lisa Maffia, Katie Price, Massaoke, Milk Shandy, Milk Shandy, Naked Boys Reading , Neil Prince, Queefy, RAYE, Roisin & Chiara, Savage Disco, Shotgun Carousel, Sink The Pink, Sonique, The Bitten, Peach, The Cocoa Butter Club, The Grand, U OK Hun?, We Love Pop, Whigfield

Mighty Hoopla will take place in Brockwell Park on 4th September 2021. Tickets are on sale now from £49.50 plus booking fee.