Madonna releases trailer for her upcoming Madame X documentary

Madonna has just released the first trailer for her highly anticipated concert movie for Madame X.

According to a report from Deadline, the Like A Virgin singer is partnering up with Paramount+ for her brand new concert documentary.

Madame X– which was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal – is set to follow the singer on her latest tour. It will feature close to 50 on-stage performers from all over the world and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

The doc was directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

In a newly released statement, Madonna described the upcoming project as “profoundly meaningful.”

“The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” she explained.

Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer at ViacomCBS, also released a statement praising the legendary singer and the collaborative project.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the worlds biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape,” he said.

“She and MTV have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally.”