Little Mix serve regal realness in new music video for Love (Sweet Love)

Little Mix have released the music video for Love (Sweet Love), the lead single from their upcoming greatest hits album.

After announcing Between Us, a compilation album of some of their biggest songs since their formation in 2011, the group released Love (Sweet Love) and its accompanying music video on 3 September.

The upcoming album will feature five brand new Little Mix songs that the trio has been working on over the last few months, with Love (Sweet Love) giving fans the first taste of what they can expect from the new music.

Written by Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock with MNEK, Lauren Aquilina and Sakima, Love (Sweet Love) is about love and passion and features vocal harmonies from the trio.

“We’ve loved being back in the studio this year working on new songs for the upcoming album and can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve cooked up,” Perrie Edwards said of the song’s creation.

The group has sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 19 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views and collated 12 billion streams worldwide – making them one of the biggest groups ever.