Little Mix serve fierce mummy realness in new music video for No

Little Mix have released No, a brand new song with accompanying video from the group’s greatest hits album, Between Us.

The track sees the trio singing about standing firm and saying “no” in a relationship.

“Woke up feeling like the baddest bitch I’ve ever known,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock sings at the song’s opening. “Feelin’ even stronger than I’ve ever felt before.”

All three of the band’s members have writing credits on the track alongside Kamille, MNEK and Tre Jean-Marie.

“The writing session was with Kamille, MNEK and Tre, and as always it had a really good energy,” Jade Thirlwall explained. “We had a good old catch up and got to write a bop!”

The music video sees the group as glamorous mothers – which makes sense given that Leigh-Anne and Perrie Edwards recently welcomed their first children – strolling down the street with three grown men in their prams.

They use remote controls to take control of the men in their lives, using it to make them do chores.

“We knew this song had to be a single,” Leigh-Anne said of the new track. “It feels like a classic Little Mix track, but also fresh and new at the same time.”

The single is remixed by uber dance gurus Galantis, who the band recently worked with on Heartbreak Anthem.

The release comes just a week after the group released the friendship anthem and title track of their greatest hits record, Between Us.

The song’s lyrics see them celebrate their friendship through themes of love and loyalty.

“We will always be as one,” they sing. “So here’s my vow, starting from here and now, nothing comes between us.”

The lyrics to Between Us feature subtle references to the group’s previous hits such as Power and Sweet Melody.