Little Mix release friendship anthem Between Us ahead of new album

Little Mix have released Between Us, the title track from the group’s soon-to-be-released greatest hits album.
The song’s lyrics see the trio celebrate their friendship through themes of love and loyalty.
“We will always be as one,” they sing. “So here’s my vow, starting from here and now, nothing comes between us.”
All three of the band’s members have writing credits on the track alongside MNEK, Tre Jean-Marie and Janee ‘Jin Jin’ Bennett.
“Between Us is basically the song that we’re never going to be able to get through live,” Perrie Edwards said. “We’re going to be in floods of tears in front of everyone. It’s just such a cute stunning song, I love it so much.”
The lyrics to Between Us feature subtle references to the group’s previous hits such as Power and Sweet Melody.
Speaking about this, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “I love how we reference Little Mix songs in the lyrics. We feel each other’s emotions 24/7, we’ve gone through everything together. It’s about ten years of friendship and sisterhood and our amazing relationship with our fans.”
After entering as soloists on 2011’s series of The X Factor, the original four were put together before going on to win.
They have since scored five number one singles in the UK, as well as having one of their six albums reaching the top spot.
Little Mix won Best British Group at the 2021 BRIT Awards, making them the first female group in history to ever win the award.
In August 2021, they celebrated 100 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 10 – the most for a girl band in history.
In celebration of their 10 year anniversary, they announced the Between Us album which is set to feature some of their greatest hits, as well as five new tracks.
It will go up against Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift in the race for number one given that they both share a 12 November release date.
Swift’s last seven albums have all reached the peak of the UK albums chart, including her upcoming release’s predecessor, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which sold over 21,000 units in its first week alone before its release on vinyl.
Between Us will be released on 12 November.