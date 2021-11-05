Little Mix release friendship anthem Between Us ahead of new album

Little Mix have released Between Us, the title track from the group’s soon-to-be-released greatest hits album.

The song’s lyrics see the trio celebrate their friendship through themes of love and loyalty.

“We will always be as one,” they sing. “So here’s my vow, starting from here and now, nothing comes between us.”

All three of the band’s members have writing credits on the track alongside MNEK, Tre Jean-Marie and Janee ‘Jin Jin’ Bennett.

“Between Us is basically the song that we’re never going to be able to get through live,” Perrie Edwards said. “We’re going to be in floods of tears in front of everyone. It’s just such a cute stunning song, I love it so much.”

The lyrics to Between Us feature subtle references to the group’s previous hits such as Power and Sweet Melody.

Speaking about this, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “I love how we reference Little Mix songs in the lyrics. We feel each other’s emotions 24/7, we’ve gone through everything together. It’s about ten years of friendship and sisterhood and our amazing relationship with our fans.”

After entering as soloists on 2011’s series of The X Factor, the original four were put together before going on to win.

They have since scored five number one singles in the UK, as well as having one of their six albums reaching the top spot.