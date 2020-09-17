Little Mix are back! The sensational British girl group have confirmed their sixth studio record, Confetti, is on the way.

The chart-topping band (Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall) took to Instagram to reveal their new LP will be out 6 November.

It seems the girls couldn’t wait to share the announcement. “Now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!” they posted online.

The post continues to highlight how much effort has gone into the new album: “So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record.”

The new album announcement falls exactly two years after Little Mix’s last record, LM5, was released which was positively received and featured hit song Woman Like Me featuring Nicki Minaj.

LM5 was the last record the band produced with their past record label Syco Music. Little Mix signed to Syco after winning X Factor in 2011. Their new album, Confetti, will be released by RCA UK and Columbia which are owned by Sony.

Ahead of their sixth studio album, you’ll be able to catch Little Mix on the small screen hosting their reality BBC series Little Mix: The Search.

The series was delayed due to COVID-19 but will be premiere 26 September on BBC One and shows the girls searching to find an act to support them on tour.