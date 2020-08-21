Listen to Troye Sivan’s spectacular new EP, In A Dream

Troye Sivan has released his new six-song concept EP, In A Dream.

The Australian singer-songwriter has been teasing the collection this summer with the release of new single Easy, as well a recent track Rager Teenager.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Troye previously explained.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

The EP includes some of the most honest and intimate songwriting of Troye’s career, which plays out over a dream-pop production.