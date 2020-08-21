Listen to Troye Sivan’s spectacular new EP, In A Dream

Troye Sivan has released his new six-song concept EP, In A Dream.
The Australian singer-songwriter has been teasing the collection this summer with the release of new single Easy, as well a recent track Rager Teenager.
“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Troye previously explained.
“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”
The EP includes some of the most honest and intimate songwriting of Troye’s career, which plays out over a dream-pop production.
In A Dream also includes Troye’s earlier single Take Yourself Home, which was released during the peak of lockdown earlier this year.
This is the first collection of new music from Troye since his critically-lauded second studio album Bloom.
That album spawned the queer anthems My! My! My!, Bloom and Lucky Strike.
Troye took his headline show across the world in support of the album, playing gigs in North America, Europe and Australia.