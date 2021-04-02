Listen to Tiana Major9’s stunning new album At Sixes And Sevens Remixed

Tiana Major9 has collaborated with six different artists for a remixed edition of her debut EP At Sixes And Sevens.

The rising British singer-songwriter has released new versions of five of the tracks that appeared on the original EP, as well as including her latest single On Read with Lucky Daye on this new collection.

At Sixes And Sevens Remixed features her stunning reworks of Same Space? with added vocal from SiR, Think About You (Lovers Mix) with Haile, and a (Notion Mix) featuring Beam, as well as …Exclusively (Remix) with Jvck James.

A remixed version of Real Affair has also been added, that features vocals from Vince Staples.

At Sixes And Sevens hears Tiana Major9 wax lyrical about finding matters of the heart confusing at times, but in a recent interview with GAY TIMES she said that writing this music helped her understand herself more.

“I think it definitely helped me find clarity,” she told us. “I feel like I understand my emotions better.

“I’m still learning about them but it’s definitely helped me to understand how I felt in those moments that the song is inspired by, and just how I want to be as a person. How I want to love people, and how I want to love myself.

“I feel like musically, with this EP I wanted to give people a taste of loads of different things I could do. So when it comes to my debut album they are not shocked!”