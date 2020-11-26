Another pop anthem from Rina Sawayama? Well thank you very much.
Rina took to Twitter yesterday to announce her new single in style. Following a string of tweets, the singer teased a playful snippet of the song’s lyrics.
Produced by BloodPop, new single Lucid will feature on a deluxe version of Rina’s incredible critically-lauded debut album SAWAYAMA.
“Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018,” Rina explained in a statement. “BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol.
“I’ve kept this song secret for two years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.”
is #RinaLUCID about masturbating ????????? maybe !!!!!!!!!!
— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) November 25, 2020
The deluxe version of SAWAYAMA will feature an additional 11 tracks, including new songs and remixes. Sawayama tweeted the tracklist for the album yesterday (November 25).
9 “Comme Des Garçons (@pabllovittar Remix)
10 “XS (Remix)” (Feat @breerunway )
11 “Bad Friend (@DreamWifeMusic Remix)”
— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) November 25, 2020
The expanded collection will also feature a cover of labelmates The 1975’s hit song Love It If We Made It.
The deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA will be available to stream from 4 December.
You can list to Lucid here or below:
Related: Rina Sawayama “not British enough” to enter UK music awards