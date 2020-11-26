Another pop anthem from Rina Sawayama? Well thank you very much.

Rina took to Twitter yesterday to announce her new single in style. Following a string of tweets, the singer teased a playful snippet of the song’s lyrics.

Produced by BloodPop, new single Lucid will feature on a deluxe version of Rina’s incredible critically-lauded debut album SAWAYAMA.

“Me and Lauren Aquilina wrote this together on the floor of my tiny rented living room back in early 2018,” Rina explained in a statement. “BloodPop sent us the beat and the melody flowed out so easily that I remember at one point I started hoovering cos i knew this would be easy to write lol.

“I’ve kept this song secret for two years so I’m so excited to finally release it to the world! 2020’s been a tough year so I wanted to finish it off with a dance bop to take us into a more hopeful 2021.”

is #RinaLUCID about masturbating ????????? maybe !!!!!!!!!! — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) November 25, 2020

The deluxe version of SAWAYAMA will feature an additional 11 tracks, including new songs and remixes. Sawayama tweeted the tracklist for the album yesterday (November 25).

The expanded collection will also feature a cover of labelmates The 1975’s hit song Love It If We Made It.

The deluxe edition of SAWAYAMA will be available to stream from 4 December.

You can list to Lucid here or below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related: Rina Sawayama “not British enough” to enter UK music awards