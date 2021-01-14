Listen to Pale Waves’ brand new emo pop single Easy

The Manchester band has returned with a catchy new Avril-inspired single and gothic music video.

Pale Waves are back with a bang.

The Dirty Hit band are continuing the promo for their upcoming sophomore record Who Am I? with the release of their new emo-pop single, Easy.

Ditching their old copy-and-paste sound, the band have reworked their heavy synth-pop quality into a cleaner, expressive nostalgic noughties finish.

Speaking on the single, lead-singer Heather Baron-Grace described the track as: “a song about how love can change your whole entire perspective on life itself. It’s saying ‘being in love with you is so easy, you finally make sense in my life because nothing did before.”

Setting 2021 off in style, Easy was first premiered on as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record which garnered a positive reaction from fans.

@palewaves @HBARONGRACIE Is pale waves capable of making a bad song? Definitely not #Easy — Libby Hopkinson (@TheRealLibstar) January 13, 2021

Pale Waves are exactly what we all need right now. Huge Avril vibes with a hint of Taylor @palewaves @BBCR1 — Maeve 🪴🦋 STREAM EASY (@hernameismaeve) January 13, 2021

Alongside the new release, the band also put out a brand new music video that follow a string of others, including She’s My Religion and Change.

The music video for Easy was directed by James Slater which brings a gothic romantic brought to life and features a Tim Burton-inspired wedding with a “gothic medieval aesthetic”.

You can watch the music video for Easy here or below:

Who Am I? will be available on February 12 via Dirty Hit.