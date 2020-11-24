Listen to Arlo Parks’ passionate new single Caroline

Arlo Parks is back with another intimate soft pop song to steal our hearts.

The South London artist is gearing up to the release of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, so it’s no surprise the singer-songwriter is reeling out singles left, right and centre.

In the last few months alone, we’ve seen the arrival of captivating singles from Green Eyes ft. Clairo, Hurt, and Black Dog which have given eager listeners and insight into the upcoming record.

“Caroline is an exercise in people watching and seeing situations unfold without context,” Arlo explained in a statement. “It’s an exploration of how something once full of healthy passion can dissolve in an instant.”

Speaking on the greatly anticipated release, the 20 year-old opened up about what the full-length release meant to her.

“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Parks’ new record will be release on January 29, 2021, but if you can’t wait until then, give a listen to Caroline here or below: