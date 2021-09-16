Lil Nas X thinks “trans rappers” are the future of LGBTQ+ music

Lil Nas X has revealed what coming out was like for him and shared what he thinks LGBTQ+ music will look like a decade from now.

In an intimate interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Old Town Road singer sat down to discuss his debut album Montero.

The star discusses everything from working with his idols to becoming his unapologetic and authentic LGBTQ+ self.

“I feel responsibility,” Lil Nas X said of what coming out meant to him. “I don’t know if I want to say a lot, but it’s certain things that I see in the world that fuel me to go harder or put even more effort, or to make sure I’m getting across.”

He continued: “Because I feel like, I said this before in the past, when people come out as gay or whatnot, it becomes like, ‘Okay, let’s sanitise the hell out of this. Let’s make sure it’s appropriate and super safe.’ And it’s like where they don’t do anything that’s considered too far, even the things that we see other artists doing.

“And even to defend ourselves… I feel like we still haven’t reached a place where I can do something right now that no straight person has done that’s considered too far. Because then, it’s really too far because no straight person has done it yet. You know what I’m saying?”

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) hitmaker is relatively new to the music industry, but has seen an array of commercial success and even holds the record for longest-running number one single of all-time in the United States.

He shared that he feels LGBTQ+ artists are “pushed” into a “box” but is hopeful this will be different in the near future.

“You know, so many female rappers that are just killing it,” he told Zane. “And I feel like a decade from now it’s going to be the same with gay rappers or any rappers. I feel like there are going to be entire trans rappers and whatnot just killing it because, why not?”