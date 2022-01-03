Lil Nas X shuts down the music industry for “sanitsing” LGBTQ+ artists

Pop superstar Lil Nas X sheds light on the industry’s treatment of openly LGBTQ+ artists in a new interview.

Since 2019, LNX has changed the music game as one of the few openly gay and celebrated LGBTQ+ artists.

From his hit singles to his larger than life performances, the 22-year-old has showcased his artistry and sexuality in an unapologetic way.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the young talent opened up about why he decided to come out during the height of Old Town Road.

“That would’ve been the most authentic time. It’s like, I’m not doing it for attention. I’m already like the number one artist in the world right now,” he explained.

He went on to say that gay artists are often encouraged to “sanitise” their artistry of anything relating to sexuality.

“I feel like I’m definitely much more ‘out there’ with it. It’s always been, ‘Okay, if you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized,” he revealed.

“Let’s not include anything sexual.’ It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay. We don’t wanna know what happens behind closed doors, or we don’t want you to express that.'”

In terms of his peers in the industry, LNX shared his hopes that everyone will live authentically.

“I’m saying that I’m gonna do that if I want to. And I want every other artist to feel the same way,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Panini singer revealed he still experiences anxiety before performing.