Lil Nas X shuts down the music industry for “sanitsing” LGBTQ+ artists

Pop superstar Lil Nas X sheds light on the industry’s treatment of openly LGBTQ+ artists in a new interview.
Since 2019, LNX has changed the music game as one of the few openly gay and celebrated LGBTQ+ artists.
From his hit singles to his larger than life performances, the 22-year-old has showcased his artistry and sexuality in an unapologetic way.
In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the young talent opened up about why he decided to come out during the height of Old Town Road.
“That would’ve been the most authentic time. It’s like, I’m not doing it for attention. I’m already like the number one artist in the world right now,” he explained.
He went on to say that gay artists are often encouraged to “sanitise” their artistry of anything relating to sexuality.
“I feel like I’m definitely much more ‘out there’ with it. It’s always been, ‘Okay, if you’re gay, this needs to be sanitized,” he revealed.
“Let’s not include anything sexual.’ It’s like, ‘Be gay without being gay. We don’t wanna know what happens behind closed doors, or we don’t want you to express that.'”
In terms of his peers in the industry, LNX shared his hopes that everyone will live authentically.
“I’m saying that I’m gonna do that if I want to. And I want every other artist to feel the same way,” he said.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Panini singer revealed he still experiences anxiety before performing.
“I still feel a lot of anxiety before. But once I’m on the stage, I feel very, very confident and into it,” he said.
“When you think of all the greatest artists of all time, they’re all amazing at performing,” he said. “And I just want to keep getting better and better at it.”
At the end of his interview, LNX gave fans a sneak peek into what’s to come and said he has “no idea, but it’s going to be incredible.”
“I’m excited for new music. I don’t know what the heck I’m gonna do yet. But it’s gonna be a fun career and a fun life,” he added.
2021 proved to be a monumental year for the Scoop rapper.
After achieving another number one hit with Montero (Call Me By Your Name), singer-songwriter dropped his highly-anticipated debut album.
Montero spawned multiple top 10 singles and featured incredible collaborations from Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus.
The record has also received five Grammy nominations including one for Album of the Year.
Since the release of his record, LNX has thanked his fans for their unwavering support.
“I just wanna say thank u again to every single person who gave my album a listen,” he said in a tweet. “So many people said I wouldn’t have a career after 2019 and now I have one of the biggest albums of the year. I love u guys and I do not take u for granted.
We can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for Lil Nas X.