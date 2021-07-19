Lil Nas X shares teaser for his brand new single Industry Baby

After weeks of teasing, Lil Nas X has finally announced his brand new single Industry Baby.

The forthcoming track is set to be released this Friday (23 July).

The Old Town Road singer first teased the record when he uploaded a TikTok of him crying alongside a cryptic caption.

“When you have court on Monday over Satan shoes and might go to jail but your label tells you to keep making TikToks,” he wrote.

As you may remember, the 22-year-old faced controversy earlier this year for his ‘Satan Shoes’ collaboration with streetwear company MSCHF.

LNX continued his playful troll session when he uploaded a video of his ‘Satan Shoes’ trial on YouTube.

The visual opens with the Panini rapper in an orange jumpsuit as he waits for his court hearing to start.

The judge – which was played by LNX – showcases his distaste in the trial while on the phone with his girlfriend.

We are then treated to the rapper portraying his defence attorney, who doesn’t pronounce his name correctly.