Lil Nas X serves Brokeback Mountain realness in X-rated That’s What I Want music video

Lil Nas X is giving the gays everything they want in the brand new music video for his new single, That’s What I Want.
Coinciding with his debut album’s release, the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) singer shared the That’s What I Want video on 17 September.
Directed by Stillz, it quickly sees Lil Nas X take a lover after he makes eye contact with a player at an American football game.
Before you know it, the pair are having sex in the locker room’s showers after one of the best product placement moments of all time in the form of Lil Nas X ripping open a Durex condom with his mouth.
They then go camping and do the same in a tent in a scene appearing to reference Brokeback Mountain, with the two of them now in love.
Lil Nas X wants to take their romance one step further, so he drives to his partner’s house dressed in a suit to see him.
To the Sun Goes Down hitmaker’s horror, he is greeted by his lover’s wife and child and proceeds to go home and drown his sorrows.
The 22-year-old then walks down the aisle in an over-the-top white wedding dress, where he is greeted by Billy Porter who hands him a guitar.
The video ends with Lil Nas X crying black mascara tears as he plays the instrument in a moment almost as iconic as Lauren Conrad crying her infamous single black tear on The Hills.
Within the video’s first five hours, it had already been viewed over 1.6 million times and been liked by over 262,000 people.
“WE ALREADY HIT #1 ON YOUTUBE,” Lil Nas X celebrated on Twitter.
Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album features collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Jack Harlow.
Also on the record is former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, who features on its closing track Am I Dreaming.
“The song is basically, let’s say you’re on a sinking ship,” Lil Nas X told Apple Music 1 about the track. “Everything is going down, or you’re dying basically, and you’re having all these thoughts about what everybody is going to feel.”
He added that Miley is a “legend” who he loved working with: “Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she’s one of those people that don’t even realise how impactful and how much of a legend they already are and what they have done and what they’re doing right now, even to this day.
“And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself.”
Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.
Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success and only built the hype for his new album more.