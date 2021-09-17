Lil Nas X serves Brokeback Mountain realness in X-rated That’s What I Want music video

Lil Nas X is giving the gays everything they want in the brand new music video for his new single, That’s What I Want.

Coinciding with his debut album’s release, the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) singer shared the That’s What I Want video on 17 September.

Directed by Stillz, it quickly sees Lil Nas X take a lover after he makes eye contact with a player at an American football game.

Before you know it, the pair are having sex in the locker room’s showers after one of the best product placement moments of all time in the form of Lil Nas X ripping open a Durex condom with his mouth.

They then go camping and do the same in a tent in a scene appearing to reference Brokeback Mountain, with the two of them now in love.

Lil Nas X wants to take their romance one step further, so he drives to his partner’s house dressed in a suit to see him.

To the Sun Goes Down hitmaker’s horror, he is greeted by his lover’s wife and child and proceeds to go home and drown his sorrows.

The 22-year-old then walks down the aisle in an over-the-top white wedding dress, where he is greeted by Billy Porter who hands him a guitar.

The video ends with Lil Nas X crying black mascara tears as he plays the instrument in a moment almost as iconic as Lauren Conrad crying her infamous single black tear on The Hills.

Within the video’s first five hours, it had already been viewed over 1.6 million times and been liked by over 262,000 people.

“WE ALREADY HIT #1 ON YOUTUBE,” Lil Nas X celebrated on Twitter.

Lil Nas X’s highly anticipated debut album features collaborations from the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Jack Harlow.