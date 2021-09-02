Lil Nas X has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut studio album and it includes features from some very unexpected stars.

Last week, Lil Nas X confirmed that the album is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.

“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

On 31 August, the rapper and singer-songwriter revealed the highly anticipated cover art of the record.

The image shows the 22-year-old floating completely naked above a moss-covered stream in front of what appears to be a palace being crushed by a giant purple sphere.

The seemingly cartoon-inspired cover art is reminiscent of the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video imagery and shows two circular rainbows behind Lil Nas X’s body – which could be a subtle nod to the LGBTQ+ community.

Now, the Industry Baby star has revealed the titles of all 15 tracks fans can look forward to hearing – including five features.

Montero will include all of Lil Nas X’s recent hits (Montero, Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow) and Sun Goes Down), as well as guest appearances on brand new songs from Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.