Lil Nas X has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut studio album and it includes features from some very unexpected stars.
Last week, Lil Nas X confirmed that the album is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.
“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.
“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”
On 31 August, the rapper and singer-songwriter revealed the highly anticipated cover art of the record.
The image shows the 22-year-old floating completely naked above a moss-covered stream in front of what appears to be a palace being crushed by a giant purple sphere.
The seemingly cartoon-inspired cover art is reminiscent of the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video imagery and shows two circular rainbows behind Lil Nas X’s body – which could be a subtle nod to the LGBTQ+ community.
Now, the Industry Baby star has revealed the titles of all 15 tracks fans can look forward to hearing – including five features.
Montero will include all of Lil Nas X’s recent hits (Montero, Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow) and Sun Goes Down), as well as guest appearances on brand new songs from Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.
Am I Dreaming @LilNasX ft. @MileyCyrus 💕 9/17 🦋 https://t.co/Nj8LT2wjgS
— Team Miley (@MileyOfficial) September 1, 2021
Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.
Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success and only built the hype for his new album more.
Montero will be out on 17 September and you can see the full tracklist below.
01 Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
02 Dead Right Now
03 Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)
04 That’s What I Want
05 The Art of Realization
06 Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)
07 One of Me (feat. Elton John)
08 Lost in the Citadel
09 Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
10 Tales of Dominica
11 Sun Goes Down
12 Void
13 Don’t Want It
14 Life After Salem
15 Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)