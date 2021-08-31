Lil Nas X reveals bold artwork for debut studio album Montero

Lil Nas X has shared the artwork of his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, just days after teasing fans with more details of the record.

Last week, Lil Nas X confirmed that the album is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.

“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

The rapper also took the opportunity to tease fans further with an album trailer that previews an as-yet-unreleased pop-rock song.

Lil Nas X appears as a television reporter in a blonde wig in the video, referring to himself as a “power bottom rapper” and sharing the news that he and Jack Harlow have escaped the prison they were in during the Industry Baby music video.

Now, the Old Town Road star has revealed the highly anticipated cover art of the record.

The image shows the 22-year-old floating completely naked above a moss-covered stream in front of what appears to be a palace being crushed by a giant purple sphere.

The seemingly cartoon-inspired cover art is reminiscent of the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video imagery and shows two circular rainbows behind Lil Nas X’s body – which could be a subtle nod to the LGBTQ+ community.