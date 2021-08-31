Lil Nas X reveals bold artwork for debut studio album Montero

Lil Nas X has shared the artwork of his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, just days after teasing fans with more details of the record.
Last week, Lil Nas X confirmed that the album is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.
“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.
“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”
The rapper also took the opportunity to tease fans further with an album trailer that previews an as-yet-unreleased pop-rock song.
Lil Nas X appears as a television reporter in a blonde wig in the video, referring to himself as a “power bottom rapper” and sharing the news that he and Jack Harlow have escaped the prison they were in during the Industry Baby music video.
Now, the Old Town Road star has revealed the highly anticipated cover art of the record.
The image shows the 22-year-old floating completely naked above a moss-covered stream in front of what appears to be a palace being crushed by a giant purple sphere.
The seemingly cartoon-inspired cover art is reminiscent of the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video imagery and shows two circular rainbows behind Lil Nas X’s body – which could be a subtle nod to the LGBTQ+ community.
“MONTERO” 🦋💕
THE DEBUT ALBUM
OUT SEP. 17. 2021 pic.twitter.com/oga7KGClvI
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 31, 2021
Fans will also be pleased to know that the album is 15 tracks long and contains all three of Lil Nas X’s recent singles (Montero, Sun Goes Down and Industry Baby), something confirmed by Spotify and Apple Music.
The rapper and singer-songwriter has also revealed that the album artwork used on the pre-add feature is not official and that they will “love” the real one, which is “coming soon”.
Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.
Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success and only built the hype for his new album more.
Montero by Lil Nas X will be out on 17 September.