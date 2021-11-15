Lil Nas X releases dramatic trailer for his upcoming Maury appearance

Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza are set to appear on the iconic talk show Maury to hash out their issues.

The news was announced with a hilarious trailer that showcased the Grammy winner confronting Yai over his “infidelity.”

“Montero found the love of his life but was shocked to discover Yai was married,” the voice over-explained.

The teaser goes on to showcase LNX interacting with his lover’s mysterious wife who also happens to be pregnant.

“Me and Yai have been together for a month and a half,” the Old Town Road rapper said.

In true Maury fashion, the paternity of Yai’s unborn child will also be revealed on the exclusive release.

Shortly after the clip was released, fans began to speculate the validity of the upcoming episode – with many stating it’s an elaborate release for his next music video.

One Twitter user wrote: “Weeping for the media literacy of people who think that the Lil Nas x “episode of Maury” with his new single playing in the background is anything other than a music video rollout”

Another fan tweeted: “In a real ironic, #TwoAmericas moment, people are claiming that Lil Nas X’s brand is dying and that his publicists are failing him because he’s going to be on Maury this week. Excuse me a moment.”

Since his debut with Old Town Road, LNX has been notorious for his elaborate rollouts regarding music era’s, videos and single releases.