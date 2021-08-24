Lil Nas X is back working at Taco Bell for “exciting” new partnership

Lil Nas X has rejoined the Taco Bell workforce after previously working there in 2017 – before having two global number one smash hits.

The rapper and singer-songwriter announced the partnership on Twitter yesterday, explaining that things have now “come full circle” for him.

He will join Taco Bell in the newly established role of chief impact officer in a company-wide push for his upcoming debut album, Montero.

Fans of Lil Nas X can expect to see what the two parties have called “an exclusive experience”, as well as some “menu innovations”.

The 22-year-old will also be working with the Taco Bell Foundation in his role on its Live Más Scholarship, which will see him recognising and rewarding creative young people.

In a statement, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said Lil Nas X was perfect for the role given that he “knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people” due to his experience working at the fast food chain in Atlanta.