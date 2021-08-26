Lil Nas X has announced the release date of his highly anticipated debut studio album, Montero.
The rapper and singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.
Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success and only built the hype for his new album more.
Lil Nas X has now confirmed that Montero is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.
“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.
“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”
The rapper also took the opportunity to tease fans further with an album trailer that previews an as-yet-unreleased pop-rock song.
Lil Nas X appears as a television reporter in a blonde wig in the video, referring to himself as a “power bottom rapper” and sharing the news that he and Jack Harlow have escaped the prison they were in during the Industry Baby music video.
MY DEBUT ALBUM
“MONTERO” 🦋💕
IS YOURS
SEPTEMBER 17th pic.twitter.com/VBFKU70ntj
— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 26, 2021
He then drives along a desert highway in a convertible, wearing his infamous pink prison outfit as he does so.
After stopping at a payphone, he is transported to another universe before the visuals reveal that Montero will be released next month.
Fans will also be pleased to know that the album is 15 tracks long and contains all three of Lil Nas X’s recent singles (Montero, Sun Goes Down and Industry Baby), something confirmed by Spotify and Apple Music.
The rapper has also revealed that the album artwork used on the pre-add feature is not official and that they will “love” the real one, which is “coming soon”.
Montero by Lil Nas X will be out on 17 September.