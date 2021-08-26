Lil Nas X has announced the release date of his highly anticipated debut studio album, Montero.

The rapper and singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.

Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success and only built the hype for his new album more.

Lil Nas X has now confirmed that Montero is less than a month away and will be released on 17 September.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be.

“I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

The rapper also took the opportunity to tease fans further with an album trailer that previews an as-yet-unreleased pop-rock song.

Lil Nas X appears as a television reporter in a blonde wig in the video, referring to himself as a “power bottom rapper” and sharing the news that he and Jack Harlow have escaped the prison they were in during the Industry Baby music video.