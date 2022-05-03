Lady Gaga releases emotional power ballad Hold My Hand

Lady Gaga has released her uplifting new song, Hold My Hand, which she recorded for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie.

When she announced the song in an Instagram post on 27 April, the Paparazzi singer said the music encapsulates “the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.”

“I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours,” she continued.

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

Hold My Hand was written and produced by Gaga and BloodPop®, with additional production from Benjamin Rice.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” the Star is Born actress added last week. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

Top Gun: Maverick is out on 27 May.

You can stream Hold My Hand below or by clicking here.