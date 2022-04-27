Lady Gaga announces new song Hold My Hand: “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long”

Lady Gaga has announced a new song, Hold My Hand, which she recorded for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick movie.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post on 27 April, the Paparazzi singer said the music encapsulates “the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.”

“I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours,” she continued.

“I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

According to the post, the track is a collaboration between Gaga, BloodPop and Ben Rice, among others.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” the Star is Born actress added. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3.”

She rounded out the post by teasing some of Hold My Hand’s lyrics, which are as follows: “But if you decide to / I’ll ride in this life with you / I won’t let go till the end.”

Hold My Hand is set to be released on 3 May and Top Gun: Maverick is out on 27 May.