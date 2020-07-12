L Devine shares Pride Anthems playlist that has soundtracked her journey

Pride shouldn’t be confined to a single day or even just one month. We’re queer every day of the year and that’s worth celebrating every single second.
With that in mind, we’re continuing our series of Pride Anthems playlists which have been curated by some of our favourite LGBTQ+ artists out there right now.
For more than two years we’ve been listening to and championing up-and-coming singer-songwriter L Devine.
Her guitar-led anthem Daughter is one of the best modern-day queer coming-of-age stories, so L Devine knows a good LGBTQ+ narrative when she hears one.
For her Pride Anthems playlist she has gone for tracks old and new, from the 80s sheen of Wham! and empowering pop of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, to more recent tracks by 070 Shake and MUNA.
“These songs have been the soundtrack to my journey discovering myself and feeling empowered by my sexuality,” L Devine tells us. “I owe so much to these artists.”
Pride Anthems is a series of playlists GAY TIMES will be releasing across summer on our Apple Music curator page, celebrating and supporting emerging and established LGBTQ+ music artists.
Some of the artists featured in this Pride-themed content series you will have previously seen come through our ongoing Elevate campaign.
Elevate – which is created by GAY TIMES in collaboration with Apple Music – aims to support and platform emerging LGBTQ+ music talent as they break through into the mainstream.
Rina Sawayama, Dorian Electra, Victoria Monét, Arlo Parks, L Devine, Carlie Hanson and Joesef are the artists who have featured so far.
You can listen to their music via the GAY TIMES Super Room on Apple Music now.