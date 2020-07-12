L Devine shares Pride Anthems playlist that has soundtracked her journey

Pride shouldn’t be confined to a single day or even just one month. We’re queer every day of the year and that’s worth celebrating every single second.

With that in mind, we’re continuing our series of Pride Anthems playlists which have been curated by some of our favourite LGBTQ+ artists out there right now.

For more than two years we’ve been listening to and championing up-and-coming singer-songwriter L Devine.

Her guitar-led anthem Daughter is one of the best modern-day queer coming-of-age stories, so L Devine knows a good LGBTQ+ narrative when she hears one.

For her Pride Anthems playlist she has gone for tracks old and new, from the 80s sheen of Wham! and empowering pop of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, to more recent tracks by 070 Shake and MUNA.

“These songs have been the soundtrack to my journey discovering myself and feeling empowered by my sexuality,” L Devine tells us. “I owe so much to these artists.”