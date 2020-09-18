L Devine and Tinie Tempah team up with Torren Foot for new track More Life

Pop songstress L Devine and legendary UK rapper Tinie Tempah team up on the Torren Foot led electronic track.

Speaking on the track Torren states: “It’s still wild to me seeing Tinie & L Devine on a record that I produced, but 2020 is a crazy year, right?!! To have the opportunity to release a track with these two amazing artists is truly humbling”

To make this release even better the trio also dropped a brand new visual for the single.

The video follows a janitor and his newfound mobility and skills after drinking an energy drink that’s aptly titled “More Life”. There are intricate dance routines, humour and an overall sense of positivity.

More Life isn’t the first time L Devine and Tinie have partnered up.

Speaking on their recent collaboration, the singer states: “I’ve been working with Tinie on a bunch of songs over the past few years so I’m so glad we could finally come together with Torren Foot and release something.”

She continued: “It feels so good to step into a world of music I’ve never touched before. I’m a huge fan and listener of house music so it’s sick to be able to show some love to it on this record.”

The Australian producer released the original version of More Life back in February, with the track garnering over 6 million streams.

Watch the full video below and listen to the track here.

