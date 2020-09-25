Kylie Minogue commands the dance floor in her new music video for Magic

The pop songstress is showcasing her inner disco queen in her fierce new music video.

Set in a lively nightclub, Minogue is shown commanding the dancefloor in three glorious outfits. There are intricate routines, glittery shots, and a sense of happiness that shines throughout the video.

Magic fits perfectly in her ongoing disco theme, with its retro production and feel-good lyrics.

The pop icon first teased about the single on Monday via socials stating, “I. AM. SO. EXCITED. I can finally announce that my next single is called #MAGIC ✨ and it’s coming out this Thursday!”

The new single comes straight off of her highly anticipated 15th studio album Disco, which is set for release 6 November.

In a May interview with GQ, Kylie said the album will have a “grown-up disco” sound. “[It’s] difficult even for me to explain,” she said. “But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun.”

She also discussed the genre’s recent revival with smash hits from Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and Lady Gaga, saying: “It’s all cyclical, right?

“I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now. There’s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record.”

Kylie also revealed that she’s been recording new music from her living room during lockdown, telling PA: “I’ve been really busy, setting up a home studio (AKA, my lounge room!) and learning so much about remote recording.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I’m so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way. I’ve been riding the emotional wave along with the rest of the world, but creativity has been a big help.”