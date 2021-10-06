Kylie Minogue is back, back, back again with a brand new collaboration featuring Years & Years from DISCO: Guest List Edition.
The new song, A Second to Midnight, is an upbeat bop that fits perfectly with DISCO’s original 12 tracks but still offers something fresh.
Kylie and Olly Alexander’s voices merge together perfectly on the track, resulting in what is sure to be a fan favourite for both artists.
“I’m done hesitating, oh yeah, only got a second to midnight,” the duo sing on the pop song’s triumphant chorus.
Released alongside A Second to Midnight on 6 October is the accompanying music video, which sees the two dance together at London’s historic Collins’ Music Hall.
The chemistry between Kylie and Olly is clear when they begin to playfully dress up as and imitate each other.
“Thank you @yearsandyears for joining me on this song! I had so much fun channeling my inner Olly in this video – felt like a KING,” Kylie wrote on Twitter.
It is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album DISCO: Guest List Edition, which also features new tracks recorded with Gloria Gaynor, Jessie Ware, as well as last year’s collaboration with Dua Lipa.
It follows the album’s original release in November 2020, which at the time was the year’s biggest opening week of the year on the UK Album Charts with a whopping 54,905 units sold.
The record made chart history as Kylie became the first female artist to have a UK number one album in five consecutive decades.
A Second to Midnight follows an earlier collaboration with Years and Years on their track Starstruck, which will appear on their upcoming project, Night Call.
DISCO: Guest List Edition is out 12 November via BMG, meaning it will go up against Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Red for the number one spot.
You can listen to A Second to Midnight below or by clicking here.
The full tracklist for the two-disc record is as follows:
Disc one: DISCO’s original 12 tracks
Disc two:
#1 Till You Love Somebody
#2 Fine Wine
#3 Hey Lonely
#4 Spotlight
#5 A Second To Midnight – Kylie and Years & Years
#6 Kiss Of Life – Kylie and Jessie Ware
#7 Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You – Kylie and Gloria Gaynor
#8 Real Groove – Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Remix)
#9 Say Something (Basement Jaxx Remix)
#10 Say Something (F9 Club Remix)
#11 Say Something (Syn Cole Extended Mix)
#12 Magic (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)
#13 Real Groove – Kylie and Dua Lipa (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)
#14 Dance Floor Darling (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)