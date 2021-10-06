Kylie Minogue is back, back, back again with a brand new collaboration featuring Years & Years from DISCO: Guest List Edition.

The new song, A Second to Midnight, is an upbeat bop that fits perfectly with DISCO’s original 12 tracks but still offers something fresh.

Kylie and Olly Alexander’s voices merge together perfectly on the track, resulting in what is sure to be a fan favourite for both artists.

“I’m done hesitating, oh yeah, only got a second to midnight,” the duo sing on the pop song’s triumphant chorus.

Released alongside A Second to Midnight on 6 October is the accompanying music video, which sees the two dance together at London’s historic Collins’ Music Hall.

The chemistry between Kylie and Olly is clear when they begin to playfully dress up as and imitate each other.

“Thank you @yearsandyears for joining me on this song! I had so much fun channeling my inner Olly in this video – felt like a KING,” Kylie wrote on Twitter.

It is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album DISCO: Guest List Edition, which also features new tracks recorded with Gloria Gaynor, Jessie Ware, as well as last year’s collaboration with Dua Lipa.

It follows the album’s original release in November 2020, which at the time was the year’s biggest opening week of the year on the UK Album Charts with a whopping 54,905 units sold.