Kimberly Walsh discusses her grief after the tragic passing of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh opens up about the late Sarah Harding in a new interview.

Back in September, Harding tragically passed away after a year-long battle with breast cancer. The news was announced by her mother via the singer’s Instagram account.

Her passing sent shockwaves throughout the music world, which resulted in numerous tributes from her industry peers and Girls Aloud bandmates.

In a recent interview with Psychologies Magazine, Walsh opened up about her “daily” struggle over Harding’s death.

“I can’t lie, it absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge,” she explained.

“Until you’re actually experiencing something like this with somebody who was close to you, it’s impossible to imagine what it’s going to feel like. And I honestly still can’t work out how you ever truly accept it.”

“I deal with it day to day and, for me, that’s about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah’s mum, and making sure that they’re OK too. It’s going to take time, and it’s very, very tough.”

Later in the interview, Walsh revealed that she met up with Harding before her passing and was even able to introduce her kids in person for the first time.

“I really wanted Sarah to meet my boys because it had never happened apart from on video call,” she said.

“So being able to do that meant a lot to me. That time together was incredibly special, but it didn’t make it any easier.

“I had to tell [the boys about her death]… and we managed it the best way we could. They said, ‘She’s with the angels now’, and sometimes it’s nice to see it through their eyes.”