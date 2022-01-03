Kimberly Walsh discusses her grief after the tragic passing of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh opens up about the late Sarah Harding in a new interview.
Back in September, Harding tragically passed away after a year-long battle with breast cancer. The news was announced by her mother via the singer’s Instagram account.
Her passing sent shockwaves throughout the music world, which resulted in numerous tributes from her industry peers and Girls Aloud bandmates.
In a recent interview with Psychologies Magazine, Walsh opened up about her “daily” struggle over Harding’s death.
“I can’t lie, it absolutely knocked us all for six and the grieving is a daily challenge,” she explained.
“Until you’re actually experiencing something like this with somebody who was close to you, it’s impossible to imagine what it’s going to feel like. And I honestly still can’t work out how you ever truly accept it.”
“I deal with it day to day and, for me, that’s about checking in with everyone, especially Sarah’s mum, and making sure that they’re OK too. It’s going to take time, and it’s very, very tough.”
Later in the interview, Walsh revealed that she met up with Harding before her passing and was even able to introduce her kids in person for the first time.
“I really wanted Sarah to meet my boys because it had never happened apart from on video call,” she said.
“So being able to do that meant a lot to me. That time together was incredibly special, but it didn’t make it any easier.
“I had to tell [the boys about her death]… and we managed it the best way we could. They said, ‘She’s with the angels now’, and sometimes it’s nice to see it through their eyes.”
Harding first informed fans about her cancer diagnosis back in August 2020.
Though the beloved singer underwent weekly chemotherapy sessions, she informed fans that the disease progressed to other parts of her body.
She elaborated on her illness further in her memoir Hear Me Out, in which she revealed that her doctor said she wouldn’t see another Christmas.
“In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last,” she wrote.
Since debuting on the ITV series Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, Harding fostered a long and successful career in the industry.
During her time in Girls Aloud, the band achieved a string of 20 consecutive top ten singles in the United Kingdom, including four number ones. Two of the group’s albums also topped the UK Albums Chart and received multi-platinum status.
After the band disbanded in 2013, the songstress pursued an acting career and starred on shows like Coronation Street, an array of independent films and Celebrity Big Brother – which she won.
With 2022 officially here, Girls Aloud with be hitting their monumental 20th anniversary.
In a November interview with The Mirror, group member Nadine Cole hinted at a possible reunion to highlight Harding and the group’s achievements.
“It is our 20th anniversary next year and it would be really nice for the fans for us to do something. I am so proud of everything we achieved together as a band,” she said.
