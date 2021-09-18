Kid Cudi says Lil Nas X is going to “break down” the “homophobic cloud” over hip-hop in new tribute

Rapper Kid Cudi has opened up about Lil Nas X’s artistry and unapologetic impact in the hip hop genre in a new tribute.

Earlier this week, Time’s 100 Most Influential People list was announced and of course, the iconic 22-year-old made the cut.

In a profile for the Panini singer, Cudi praised LNX for being “unafraid” to be himself in the industry.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f*** what anyone says,” he said.

“What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records – that is huge for us and for Black excellence.

“The way’s he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock’n’roll. He’s a true rock star.”

This isn’t the first time that Cudi has shown support for the Old Town Road rapper.

Shortly after announcing the tracklist for his debut album, LNX was subjected to critics calling him out for not featuring any Black male artists.

The young talent replied to one Twitter user, stating: “Maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

That same day, Cudi tweeted at LNX telling him he would work with him and “frolic in rose gardens” singing about his pain.