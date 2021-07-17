Kevin Abstract drops his brand new single SLUGGER

Kevin Abstract is ushering in a new music era with his brand new track, Slugger.

The new single, which is his first solo release since 2019, is backed by a dynamic production that blends the sounds of old and new school hip hop.

Throughout the record, the 25-year-old delivers intense bars that effortlessly display his versatility as an artist and lyricist.

The track also includes showstopping features from rapper-singer $NOT and UK-based rapper slowthai.

According to Genius, Abstract first hinted at the release of Slugger earlier this year when he posted a snippet of the track on Twitter.

To make this release even better Abstract released an accompanying music video.

The fashion-forward visual is filled with shots of the rapper and his friends in a dry cleaners shop and rustic house.

Abstract also gave fans a sneak peek at his Video Store Apparel line in the video.

Titled WARHEAD, the Spring/Summer 2021 collection was worn by both men and women in the visual and featured an array of pieces ranging from hoodies, socks, bodysuits, and athletic pants.

Taking to Instagram, Abstract celebrated the release of SLUGGER, his clothing line and his birthday in a series of posts.

“25 ! & i dropped a new song go stream it right now link in bio baby,” he wrote.

Watch the full video for SLUGGER below and listen to the track here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related: This is why Kevin Abstract is one of the most important openly gay music stars right now.