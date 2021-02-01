Kesha shows her fighting spirit in bold new song Stronger

Pop warrior Kesha has teamed up with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for a powerful new song called Stronger.

Creative duo Kesha and Feldt have come together with a new track that focuses on inner strength and facing your demons.

An antidote for a bad day, Kesha’s new song is an uplifting anthem that drives home a message of self-determination and optimism.

The new bold new song has also been released alongside a statement music video that showcases Kesha imitating battles against version of herself while donning incredible outfits.

Sam Feldt, the producer and DJ of Stronger released a powerful statement alongside the release of the music video: “Back in the days I listened to all Kesha’s tracks, so when she approached me with the idea for the track Stronger I was very excited.

“The message Kesha sends with the track is really inspiring and super relevant in these turbulent times.That’s why I knew I had to be part of this message. I started on the production right away and tried to create the right balance between the emotional but so inspiring message and the uplifting and hopeful beat.

For me, Stronger is all about new beginnings – about becoming a stronger person through challenging times… I feel this collaboration with pop icon Kesha sets the tone perfectly.”

Watch the Stronger music video with me and @SamFeldtMusic tomorrow at 9 am PT!! I’ll be in the chat 30 mins before, so tune in here https://t.co/jIkpZyBHdm Talk to u tomorrow animalsssss 💀👽🛸👻🤍 pic.twitter.com/dGlfyIvxOj — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2021

You can watch the music video for Stronger, featuring Kesha, here or below: