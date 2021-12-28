Joshua Bassett reflects on his inspirational coming out journey in new interview

Joshua Bassett reflected on his recent coming out journey during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

Earlier this year, Bassett made headlines when he came out as queer in a heartfelt social media post.

In the powerful statement, told fans that it was “okay to still be figuring out who you are” while also opening up about his own identity.

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality,” the star wrote.

“People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred, and negativity say less about the subject, but say for more about those who spew it.

“It’s 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same. Love who you love shamelessly. It’s okay to still be figuring out who you are.”

During his latest interview with Zach, Bassett revealed how his team reacted to his inspirational coming out post.

“Two months later the interview is trending number one on Twitter. My entire team is texting and calling me saying, ‘What are we going to do? This is a crisis, we have to figure this out,’ and there’s all this panic,” he explained.

“I remember I was at such a place at that moment where I was like ‘Hold on. It’s OK, we’re going to turn this around. This isn’t the end of the world, this is OK.’

“It could have been the end of the world for me but it was like… I don’t really have anything to hide here and this isn’t something that needs to be the end of the world.”