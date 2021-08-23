Jesy Nelson reveals that she wouldn’t “rule out” dating a woman

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson revealed that she wouldn’t “rule out” a relationship with a woman.

In her interview with The Guardian, the pop star discussed her love life and partially wanting to “be single forever.”

“I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don’t need to worry about anyone but me. I’m not really looking for a relationship anymore,” she explained.

After being asked if men specifically were the issue, Nelson said that she “wished she liked women” and that she opened up about the subject with her queer sister Jade.

“I said ‘Jade, I wish I loved women,’ and she was like ‘Well, just try it you never know.’ And I said ‘No. I love men too much,’” she explained. “I just love the way men smell, I love muscles, and women don’t have that, do they?”

The 30-year-old was then told that women also have those traits, to which Nelson replied: “Ha ha I’ll never rule it out, I’ll just say that.”

The singer-songwriter also opened up about her time in Little Mix and her mental health after filming the group’s Sweet Melody music video.

“In lockdown, I’d just become a little porky pig and eaten whatever I wanted, and then they’d sprung on us two weeks prior, ‘Oh, you’ve got a music video.’ I got in a panic because I’d put on weight,” she explained.

“They were like, ‘You’ve got to wear a bikini!’ Obviously, I don’t have to wear it, but I knew I couldn’t be in a video with the other three wearing a bikini and me in a dressing gown.