Olly Alexander has released the star-studded music video for Years & Years’ brand new single, Crave, ahead of his new album.

Years & Years are back for what will be Alexander’s first solo project after Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen left the band earlier in 2021.

Crave gives fans a fresh glimmer into what is sure to be an album full of fan favourites, with the dance-pop track getting an array of sensual visuals to match its lyrics.

The song’s video, which was released on 28 September, sees the singer star in a trippy fantasy full of snakes, peaches and even bondage.

“You said that you’d do me no harm, now it’s what I want,” Alexander sings on the track.

There are even what appears to be sexy elves and demons, played by none other than It’s A Sin co-stars Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall and David Carlisle.

“Thank you to my forest friends Munroe Bergdorf, Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Curtis and David Carlyle for making this an extra special video (and a mini It’s A Sin reunion),” Alexander wrote on Twitter after the video’s release.

He described the song as “​​a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted” which the visuals are inspired by.

“In the past I felt like I’ve been dominated by toxic relationships, and I felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head,” he continued.