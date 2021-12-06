Here’s the full lineup for Mighty Hoopla 2022 and how to get tickets

Mighty Hoopla will be back, back, back again next summer and is set to feature one of its fiercest lineups to date.

In a prior announcement, it was confirmed that the original Sugababes trio will be reuniting for a headline show on Saturday 4 June.

On 6 December, Mighty Hoopla confirmed that the day’s special guest will be Jessie Ware, who is currently touring her critically acclaimed record What’s Your Pleasure? alongside legendary DJ, Jodie Harsh.

Attendees can also expect to see Agnes Cleopatra, Eve Five Star, Kim Wilde, Louise Redknapp, Self Esteem and Sink the Pink the 411 take the stage on the day.

Pabllo Vittar will serve as Saturday’s headline act on the Bump Stage with Jodie Harsh, ABSOLUTE., DJ Paulette, Doppelgang, Little Gay Brother, Sarah Story and Raven Mandella also making appearances.

For the first time, the event will take place across two days with 50,000 festival-goers expected to be in attendance – meaning a second full day of performers.

Steps will perform as Friday 3 June’s headline act in the wake of their seventh studio album, What the Future Holds Pt. 2, being released this year.

Left Outside Alone hitmaker Anastacia will serve as Friday’s special guest in what is sure to be one of Mighty Hoopla’s most legendary sets to date.

Cascada will be performing hits from their endless stream of bops, with the likes of Big Freedia, Foxes and Jamelia rounding out the lineup.