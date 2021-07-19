Halsey welcomes their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin

Pop superstar Halsey has welcomed their first baby, adding mom to their growing list of accomplishments.

The star – who uses she/they pronouns – and their partner Alev Aydin announced the news via their Instagram with a heartfelt black and white photo.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” their caption said.

Alev uploaded a similar black and white photo that featured himself embracing the Colors singer.

Halsey first shared their pregnancy journey back in January when they posted a photo of their belly with the caption “surprise!”

Before welcoming baby Ender, the pop singer got candid about suffering a miscarriage during a 2019 interview with The Guardian.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she explained. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Halsey also referenced this shortly after their baby announcement when they tweeted: “my rainbow.”

A fan quickly followed up on Halsey’s symbolism offering an explanation around the star’s choice of words.

“Rainbow baby definition: A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death,” the fan wrote.