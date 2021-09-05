Girls Aloud superstar Sarah Harding passes away, age 39

Girls Aloud superstar Sarah Harding has passed away after her year-long battle with breast cancer.

Harding’s mother Marie, revealed the news on the 39-year-old’s Instagram account on Sunday (5 September).

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day,” she wrote.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

Harding first informed fans about her cancer diagnosis back in August 2020.

Though the beloved singer underwent weekly chemotherapy sessions, she informed fans that the disease progressed to other parts of her body.

Harding elaborated on her illness further in her memoir Hear Me Out, in which she revealed that her doctor said she wouldn’t see another Christmas.

“In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last,” she said.