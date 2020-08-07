Gia Ford is music’s most exciting new storyteller

If you haven’t yet caught the jist, just know that Gia’s music is very much grounded in character-driven storytelling. ‘Cinematic’ is a word that’s followed her music around since her debut, and it’s easy to hear why. Murder In The Dark is brimming with so much atmosphere it could be categorised as a VR experience. The music places you firmly in the centre of the story – and there’s a good reason for that. “My writing process is quite a visual process, and what I mean by that is when I start writing a song I have a scene in mind, and I want to saturate that image and paint it through sound,” Gia explains. “I’ll get obsessed with certain things, and then want to write a collection of songs that reflects both things and all of the nuanced visuals that are in those worlds that I’m in. I just get obsessed with feelings and scenes and movies.”

This fictional approach to storytelling is prevalent throughout most of Gia’s music. “I find it quite tiring to write about myself all the time,” she admits, adding that most of her songwriting comes from an observational rather than a personal perspective. “I don’t want to be too introspective because looking into yourself all the time is very tiring and unnecessary. A lot of the time it’s from fictional books or experiences. I don’t tend to create my own fictional characters, but it’s definitely something I’ll look into. It all ties in together, and sometimes my girlfriend will have a visual reference for a photoshoot we do, and it’s from a movie, and then I’ll watch that movie, so it’s a scattered process. A lot of it is building my own world around something that already exists. I get to have an insight into other worlds and other people’s lives and surroundings and emotions.”

Despite looking beyond her own experiences for inspiration, there’s an inherent queerness to Gia’s visuals and music. Her identity and gender expression permeates through the storytelling, so I ask if it was ever a question that she wouldn’t be open about who she is when starting out in the music industry. “It’s never a talking point for me,” she says. “It’s who I am and if someone wants to ask me about it, I’ll talk about it. I’m one of those people who will talk about the importance of being open with yourself and being completely true to yourself, and I live by that. I never came into music and thought ‘I’m going to sing about a girl, because then all the lesbians will…’ it was never like that, it’s just my truth, and I’m living how I would anyway if I wasn’t an artist.”