Fletcher shares forward-looking new single Healing

The New Jersey pop artist Fletcher has returned with her first new song of 2021.

Healing marks the start of a new, fresh era for Fletcher. The Los Angeles-based artist rose to popularity due to her successful 2020 EP The S(EX) Tapes.

This atmospheric single flows with gentle guitars, warm synth, and soulful lyrics: “I’m finally breathing / The smoke ain’t gone but it’s clearing / I ain’t there yet but I’m healing”.

“The process of making this song was really freeing,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“I’ve spent my whole life looking for answers on how to be better – emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually, intellectually.

“I thought, ‘If I can just figure out the secret, all my problems will be solved.’ As if everyone had the fix but me. Between different relationships, doctors, healers, crystals, self-help books, medications, podcasts, you name it, I sought it out. All my value was placed externally. And though those things have guided me on my journey and led me to where I am now, the thing I was missing was right in front of me.

“My own strength and love and soul has always been there, but I couldn’t see that. This song is the foundation of what’s to come: an era of healing, and feeling myself for the first time ever.”