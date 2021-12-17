FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko start a love triangle in new music video for Cherry

FLETCHER and Hayley Kiyoko have blessed us with a music video for their new queer anthem Cherry.

The visual opens up with the two singers posted on the front of a convertible Mercedes Bens while texting flip phones.

Filmed with a vintage styled lense, the video shifts to Fletcher and her love interest –who’s aptly named Cherry – in the kitchen flirtatiously making baked goods.

Flour is thrown, laughs are had and the carefree ambience of the scene is highlighted by the singer’s airy vocals.

“You’re such a dream. I’m dying to see. If it’s real, if it’s sweet, if you taste just like a cherry,” Fletcher sings.

The visual then transitions to shots of Hayley, who’s also dating Cherry, as they play games, have pillow fights and cook.

“Don’t do this to me. That look in your eyes. Your body’s got me outta my mind.” the song continues.

As the video progresses, you come to realize that Cherry is secretly dating both of the women.