Fans react to Adele’s debut performance of “top tier” track I Drink Wine

Adele has performed Easy On Me’s follow-up single I Drink Wine for the first time during her US TV special, Adele: One Night Only.

In her recent cover story with Rolling Stone, the Chasing Pavements singer confirmed that the song is the next to be released after its title went viral online upon the release of 30’s tracklist.

Adele said that I Drink Wine is about letting go of her ego, which the lyrics reflect.

“I took everything so personally at that period of time in my life,” she told the magazine, “so the lyric ‘I hope I learn to get over myself’ is like [me saying] ‘Once I’ve done that, then maybe I can let you love me.’”

In her TV special on 14 November, Adele performed four songs from her upcoming fourth studio album in a set that was recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The special aired on CBS and included an interview with Oprah Winfrey that was described as the “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son”.

As well as I Drink Wine, she treated the star-studded audience to the first live performance of Easy On Me and previously unheard tracks Hold On and Love Is A Game.

“When I was a child every single thing could blow my mind,” Adele sings on I Drink Wine. “Soaking it all up for fun but now I only soak up wine.”

She explained to Rolling Stone that every chorus of the song is sung differently, something she referred to as a “Barry Manilow trick.”