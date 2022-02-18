Exclusive: Mel 4Ever on the middle of the night moment that inspired her “rage-y pop song” Internet Crush

Mel 4Ever spoke to GAY TIMES about her new song, Internet Crush, and the “gay boy” who inspired it at 3am one night.

The singer’s new song details Mel 4Ever’s desire to have sex and fall in love with her ‘internet crush’.

“I want to fuck my internet crush / ‘Cause I believe that we were meant to be in love,” she sings on the song’s triumphant chorus.

Mel 4Ever uses autotune throughout the track to make her vocals sound electronic which serves as a subtle but clever nod to its title.

After first performing Internet Crush at her sold out show in Brooklyn, Mel 4Ever (formerly Mel Incarnate) released it on 11 February due to overwhelming demand from fans.

“This is probably one of my favorite songs I’ve released yet,” the star told GAY TIMES over email. “Partly because this song originated from a 3 AM spiral about a gay boy I thought was hot on the internet. I was looking at him online and he seemed so effortlessly cool and wealthy and hot. I just desperately wanted to be with him.

“But because I’m a woman, I know that he wouldn’t be into me. I wrote down all the feelings that were coming up and turned it into a love ballad mixed with a rage-y pop song.”

Mel 4Ever also revealed that her current online crush is Sydney Sweeney because she is “like a freshly baked cinnamon roll.”

Her career has been going from strength to strength in recent months, especially since the release of her debut music video for Big Tits – a track from her first EP, Tranic Attack.

The music video for Internet Crush will be filmed soon, but for now fans can listen below or by clicking here.