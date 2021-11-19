Exclusive: Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Tia Kofi on their brand new “festive bop”

The Vivienne and Tia Kofi have teamed to record a festive new take on the Christmas classic, Jingle Bell Rock.

Produced by Simon Jones and Julian Wharton, the electro-pop track offers a fun and unique spin on the song.

It marks the first collaboration between Tia Kofi and The Vivienne, with the latter joking that they chose the track to cover simply because they “knew the words.”

She tells GAY TIMES: “Haha, no I love the song! It reminds me of having a drink on Christmas Eve, spending time with family…..and most importantly, the thigh slap in Mean Girls!”

Tia tells us that she loves the “classic festive bop” because it reminds her “of that iconic Mean Girls moment,” adding that the collaboration gives it a “camp twist.”

Both Tia and The Vivienne have released music over the last year, as well as touring the UK and re-opening London’s West End with their ‘Drag Queens Of Pop’ theatre show.

When it comes to their all-time favourite LGBTQ+ Christmas anthem, both agree that Last Christmas by Wham! is top of the list.