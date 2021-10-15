Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) has reached the top of the UK singles chart after spending three weeks at number two.

The track reaches the summit with a total of 64,000 chart sales, including 5.9 million streams and 5,000 copies on limited edition CD single.

It becomes Elton’s eighth number one single and first since his 2005 feature on 2Pac’s posthumous Ghetto Gospel.

It marks Dua’s third following New Rules in 2017 and One Kiss in 2018 after 2019’s Don’t Start Now was blocked from the top spot by Dance Monkey.

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’s triumph brings an end to Ed Sheeran’s four-week run at number one as his song, Shivers, drops to number two.

Elsewhere in the top five, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj is the week’s highest new entry at number four.

Elton and Dua’s collaboration recently made history for the Your Song singer by making him the first and only act to secure a top 10 song in six different decades.

It becomes his 33rd top 10 hit on the chart, coming 50 years after his chart debut.

Your Song was Elton’s first appearance on the singles chart, reaching number seven in 1971 and later re-entering and peaking at number four in 2002.

Throughout Elton’s iconic career, the 1970s was his most successful in terms of top 10 hits with a total of 10 during that decade, followed by eight in the 1990s.

After being forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour when the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold last year, Elton began to focus on new projects.

His efforts resulted in The Lockdown Sessions, a brand new album featuring an array of A-List celebrities.