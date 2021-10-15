Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) has reached the top of the UK singles chart after spending three weeks at number two.
The track reaches the summit with a total of 64,000 chart sales, including 5.9 million streams and 5,000 copies on limited edition CD single.
It becomes Elton’s eighth number one single and first since his 2005 feature on 2Pac’s posthumous Ghetto Gospel.
It marks Dua’s third following New Rules in 2017 and One Kiss in 2018 after 2019’s Don’t Start Now was blocked from the top spot by Dance Monkey.
Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’s triumph brings an end to Ed Sheeran’s four-week run at number one as his song, Shivers, drops to number two.
Elsewhere in the top five, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson’s debut solo single Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj is the week’s highest new entry at number four.
Elton and Dua’s collaboration recently made history for the Your Song singer by making him the first and only act to secure a top 10 song in six different decades.
It becomes his 33rd top 10 hit on the chart, coming 50 years after his chart debut.
Your Song was Elton’s first appearance on the singles chart, reaching number seven in 1971 and later re-entering and peaking at number four in 2002.
Throughout Elton’s iconic career, the 1970s was his most successful in terms of top 10 hits with a total of 10 during that decade, followed by eight in the 1990s.
After being forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour when the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold last year, Elton began to focus on new projects.
His efforts resulted in The Lockdown Sessions, a brand new album featuring an array of A-List celebrities.
The new album is made up of 16 songs and includes features from Dua Lipa, Years & Years and Lil Nas X.
Elton has also used the album as an opportunity to showcase up-and-coming talent such as Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis and Jimmie Allen.
“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” Elton explained. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up.”
Elton said that the last two years made him realise he is “a session musician” who can adapt to the changing world and industry.
He added: “Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.
“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.”
Elton recently spoke to GAY TIMES about the new record and how queer artists are “breaking barriers down” in society which you can read more of here.
The Lockdown Sessions is scheduled to be released on 22 October via EMI Universal and is available for pre-order below or by clicking here.