Elton John postpones final tour due to “considerable pain” from hip injury

The remaining UK and European legs of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour have been postponed from 2021 to 2023.

The shows were supposed to take place from September to December to round out what has been announced as John’s final tour.

UK gigs were going to include the likes of London, Manchester and Glasgow – though fans wanting to see the living legend will have to wait two more years to do so.

Taking to Instagram on the morning of 16 September, John confirmed the postponement of the final dates “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he wrote. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

His statement continued: “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

“I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

The global superstar went on to explain that he will attempt to play his Global Citizen performance on 25 September “as I don’t want to let a charity down”.

He added that the setlist is only five songs, making it much more achievable for him in his current state.