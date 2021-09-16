Elton John postpones final tour due to “considerable pain” from hip injury

The remaining UK and European legs of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour have been postponed from 2021 to 2023.
The shows were supposed to take place from September to December to round out what has been announced as John’s final tour.
UK gigs were going to include the likes of London, Manchester and Glasgow – though fans wanting to see the living legend will have to wait two more years to do so.
Taking to Instagram on the morning of 16 September, John confirmed the postponement of the final dates “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.
“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he wrote. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”
His statement continued: “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.
“I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”
The global superstar went on to explain that he will attempt to play his Global Citizen performance on 25 September “as I don’t want to let a charity down”.
He added that the setlist is only five songs, making it much more achievable for him in his current state.
View this post on Instagram
John explained: “Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.
“After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January 2022 in New Orleans.”
The Your Song singer concluded: “I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had.
“I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”
Those with tickets for John’s rescheduled tour dates are expected to be sent updated tour information very soon.
Tickets for the original dates will be valid at the rescheduled shows, with more information being available by clicking here.
The rescheduled dates can be found below:
April 2023
2 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 14 November 2021)
4 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 2 November 2021)
5 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 3 November 2021)
8 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Friday 12 November 2021)
9 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 7 November 2021)
12 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 17 November 2021)
13 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 10 November 2021)
16 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 9 November 2021)
17 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 16 November 2021)
19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Sunday 21 November 2021)
22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Saturday 27 November 2021)
23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Sunday 28 November 2021)
May 2023
31 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Wednesday 1 December 2021)
June 2023
2 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Friday 19 November 2021)
3 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Sunday 30 October 2021)
6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds (rescheduled from Friday 5 November 2021)
10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Tuesday 23 November 2021)
11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Wednesday 24 November 2021)
13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Thursday 9 December 2021)
15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Friday 10 December 2021)
17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Monday 13 December 2021)
18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Tuesday 14 December 2021)