Elton John discusses friendship with Lil Nas X: “I just love what he does”

Elton John opened up about working with Lil Nas X and his impactful coming out journey in a new interview.
During an appearance on Capitol FM, the legendary singer described LNX as “stoic” and “very intelligent” when discussing his relationship with the hip-hop star.
“Well, I loved him anyway when he did Old Town Road and he came out,” he explained.
“This is very unusual for a Black hip-hop artist to come out in a very homophobic area of the music community.”
The Tiny Dancer artist went on to reveal that the two first met at an award show and again during their UberEats advertising campaign shoot.
“I got to meet him at the iHeartRadio Awards in LA. We just did an advertising campaign in America which was very funny,” he said.
“So we’ve become quite close and I just love what he does. I like hip-hop music with rapping and vocal chords and he just does that so brilliantly.
“I admired him from afar and then fate brought us together. I think being two gay men in the business – one white, one black – and he’s got a great sense of humour which you can tell by watching his videos.”
🥺🥺🥺 “fate brought us together” 🥺🥺🥺 @eltonofficial @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/HcAfqpVDFR
— Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 24, 2021
He added: “We just hit it off right away.”
John’s comments come a week after LNX dropped his highly anticipated debut album Montero.
The album features the duo’s collaborative single One Of Me, which is also set to appear on John’s upcoming project The Lockdown Sessions.
With appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, John and Miley Cyrus, the record has been praised for its unabashed queerness and vulnerable lyrical content.
Since releasing his album, LNX has thanked his fans for their unwavering support in a heartfelt tweet.
“I just wanna say thank u again to every single person who gave my album a listen,” he said. “So many people said I wouldn’t have a career after 2019 and now I have one of the biggest albums of the year. I love u guys and I do not take u for granted.”
just wanna say thank u again to every single person who gave my album a listen. so many people said i wouldn’t have a career after 2019 and now i have one of the biggest albums of the year. i love u guys and i do not take u for granted. 💕🦋
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 25, 2021
