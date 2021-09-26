Elton John discusses friendship with Lil Nas X: “I just love what he does”

Elton John opened up about working with Lil Nas X and his impactful coming out journey in a new interview.

During an appearance on Capitol FM, the legendary singer described LNX as “stoic” and “very intelligent” when discussing his relationship with the hip-hop star.

“Well, I loved him anyway when he did Old Town Road and he came out,” he explained.

“This is very unusual for a Black hip-hop artist to come out in a very homophobic area of the music community.”

The Tiny Dancer artist went on to reveal that the two first met at an award show and again during their UberEats advertising campaign shoot.

“I got to meet him at the iHeartRadio Awards in LA. We just did an advertising campaign in America which was very funny,” he said.

“So we’ve become quite close and I just love what he does. I like hip-hop music with rapping and vocal chords and he just does that so brilliantly.

“I admired him from afar and then fate brought us together. I think being two gay men in the business – one white, one black – and he’s got a great sense of humour which you can tell by watching his videos.”