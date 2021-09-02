Elton John has announced an album of collaborations made remotely with some of today’s biggest stars at the height of the UK’s lockdown.

After being forced to pause his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour when the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold last year, Elton began to focus on new projects.

His efforts resulted in The Lockdown Sessions, a brand new album featuring an array of A-List celebrities.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” Elton explained. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up.”

Elton said that the last two years made him realise he is “a session musician” who can adapt to the changing world and industry.

He added: “Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory.”

The new album is made up of 16 songs and includes features from Dua Lipa, Years & Years and Lil Nas X.

Elton has also used the album as an opportunity to showcase up-and-coming talent such as Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis and Jimmie Allen.