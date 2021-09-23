Elton John and Charlie Puth team up for timeless power ballad After All

Elton John has released his collaboration with Charlie Puth ahead of his highly anticipated new album, The Lockdown Sessions.
The pair first met by chance in Los Angeles in March 2020 just before the world was plunged into lockdown, making their meeting perfectly timed for a pandemic-inspired album.
Charlie invited Elton to his home after realising they live near each other, with the session resulting in the stunning ballad After All.
The track was the first work either of them completed during lockdown, something which Elton said was the result of “an amazing chemistry in the studio.”
“Charlie is an amazing musician; we just hit it off,” Elton continued. “He’s become a friend and a friend of the family. Our children love him and he loves them. Everyone we’ve worked with on The Lockdown Sessions I’ve really gotten closer to them, it’s quite amazing.”
Elton and Charlie will be going live on their TikTok channels at 7pm UK time on 26 September, where fans will be given an exclusive glimpse into how the track came to be and what they can expect from Elton’s upcoming collaborations album.
“As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life,” Charlie explained. “It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together.”
They will also both be appearing on stage at the Global Citizen event in Paris, France the day before on 25 September.
The global charitable 24-hour event sees some of the world’s biggest artists and global leaders come together to defend the planet and defeat poverty.
Elton’s current single with Dua Lipa, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), currently sits at number four on the UK Singles Chart – making it his first top-five song in the country since 2003 as it battles Ed Sheeran’s Shivers for number one this week.
The Lockdown Sessions is made up of 16 songs and includes features from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Years & Years and Lil Nas X.
Elton has also used the album as an opportunity to showcase up-and-coming talent such as Rina Sawayama, SG Lewis and Jimmie Allen.
The global superstar has had seven number one singles and seven number one albums in the UK and his upcoming release will mark his fourth collaborative album.
The Lockdown Sessions is scheduled to be released on 22 October via EMI Universal and is available for pre-order now.
After All and Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) can be heard below or by clicking here.