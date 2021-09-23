Elton John and Charlie Puth team up for timeless power ballad After All

Elton John has released his collaboration with Charlie Puth ahead of his highly anticipated new album, The Lockdown Sessions.

The pair first met by chance in Los Angeles in March 2020 just before the world was plunged into lockdown, making their meeting perfectly timed for a pandemic-inspired album.

Charlie invited Elton to his home after realising they live near each other, with the session resulting in the stunning ballad After All.

The track was the first work either of them completed during lockdown, something which Elton said was the result of “an amazing chemistry in the studio.”

“Charlie is an amazing musician; we just hit it off,” Elton continued. “He’s become a friend and a friend of the family. Our children love him and he loves them. Everyone we’ve worked with on The Lockdown Sessions I’ve really gotten closer to them, it’s quite amazing.”

Elton and Charlie will be going live on their TikTok channels at 7pm UK time on 26 September, where fans will be given an exclusive glimpse into how the track came to be and what they can expect from Elton’s upcoming collaborations album.

“As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life,” Charlie explained. “It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together.”

They will also both be appearing on stage at the Global Citizen event in Paris, France the day before on 25 September.