Ed Sheeran thought he was gay growing up due to his “feminine side”

Pop star Ed Sheeran revealed that he thought he was gay due to his “big feminine side” in a new interview.
During an appearance on the podcast Man Man Man, the Shape of You singer said he never felt “hugely masculine” growing up.
“I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” he shared. “My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”
He continued: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.”
Later in the interview, Sheeran discussed his love for women sports leagues and his lack of interest in cars.
“I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I watch male football, this is much better,’” he explained.
“I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”
The Bad Habits singer also praised his wife Cherry and his one-year-old daughter Lyra for his feminist values.
“But then, my wife is super pro-women and femininity. And so, as soon as we started dating, my life shifted to that,” he said.
“’She plays in a female hockey team, we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much women empowerment, she works a very high level job at the top of her field.
“Before Lyra was born it was kind of that but now Lyra’s born it’s even more that.”
Meanwhile, Ed opened up about his close relationship with Elton John and his involvement with his daughter.
In an interview with the NZ Herald, the singer revealed that since welcoming his daughter the pop icon has called him every week.
“I say this to people and they think I’m lying or exaggerating, but Elton calls me every single day,” he said.
“He used to ring me about once a month – well, we do it on FaceTime via iPad because neither of us has a phone.
“Then when Lyra was born it became more like weekly – he’s a dad as well and he’d check in.”
Sheeran went on to say that his calls changed from weekly to every day after the tragic passing of his longtime friend and mentor Michael Gudinski.
“But when Michael died he rang me the day after and I just broke down and cried,” he said.
“And from that day – I spoke to him this morning, yesterday – no word of a lie, every single day he’s rung me. Whether it’s a half-hour chat or two minutes, he always checks up on me.”
View this post on Instagram