Ed Sheeran thought he was gay growing up due to his “feminine side”

Pop star Ed Sheeran revealed that he thought he was gay due to his “big feminine side” in a new interview.

During an appearance on the podcast Man Man Man, the Shape of You singer said he never felt “hugely masculine” growing up.

“I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” he shared. “My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football.”

He continued: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit.”

Later in the interview, Sheeran discussed his love for women sports leagues and his lack of interest in cars.

“I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I watch male football, this is much better,’” he explained.

“I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

The Bad Habits singer also praised his wife Cherry and his one-year-old daughter Lyra for his feminist values.

“But then, my wife is super pro-women and femininity. And so, as soon as we started dating, my life shifted to that,” he said.

“’She plays in a female hockey team, we hang out with them all the time. It’s very much women empowerment, she works a very high level job at the top of her field.

“Before Lyra was born it was kind of that but now Lyra’s born it’s even more that.”