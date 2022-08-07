Drag Race icon Shea Couleé releases Janet Jackson-inspired music video for Let Go & Your Name

Drag Race legend Shea Couleé has released a sickening music video for her 80s-inspired singles Let Go and Your Name.

Over the last two months, Shea wowed Drag Race fans on the critically acclaimed All Winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

During her stint on the series, the Chicago-based queen delivered sickening runway looks, earned four maxi-challenge wins and also landed a spot in the coveted Top 4.

However, one of Shea’s biggest moments of the season was her Variety Show performance of her track, Your Name.

The Janet Jackson-inspired single became an instant hit with viewers and has since earned thousands of streams across multiple platforms.

With All Stars 7 officially completed, Shea has gifted fans a joint showstopping music video for her singles Let Go and her famous Drag Race original, Your Name.

At the start of the 6-minute-long visual, the drag superstar is shown in a sickening bedazzled body suit alongside two backup dancers.

The video swiftly transitions to the opening synths of Let Go as Shea begins to perform a hypnotising dance routine amidst a colour-changing backdrop.

Shea then pumps it up a notch by adding more backup dancers while she sings about losing control and enjoying her best life on the dancefloor.

After delivering a final eight count, the song then transitions to her acclaimed single, Your Name.

However this time around, Shea is shown pursuing a potential lover as they dance within a colourful building.

In a statement, the beloved queen opened up about her inspiration behind the video, stating: “My vision for this music video was to create a fantasy world that felt like an abstract nightclub from the future, but with a lot of 80s Janet Jackson flair,” she said.

As for her glorious new music era, Shea revealed that it took her a while to perfect her retro-contemporary sound.

“For years, I have been working hard to cultivate music that harkens back to what I grew up with. Before this, I had always aligned myself with contemporary music,” she explained.

“It took me a while to finally find the right producers and collaborators to perfect this sound and all that goes into it – the energy, the texture, the essence – music with a lot of heart.”

Shea’s music video for Let Go & Your Name has become an instant hit with fans on social media.

“Just saw the music videos for Let go & Your name! And oh my god! So wonderful! Props to you Shea,” one Twitter user said.

Another fan added: “The looks? The choreo? The videos? The songs? Shea Coulee really said now THIS is how you deliver music, girls! Damn!”

Watch Shea Couleé’s music video for Let Go & Your Name here or below.