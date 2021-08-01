Dolly Parton shows support for Britney Spears in new interview

Music icon Dolly Parton has opened up about Britney Spears and her conservatorship in a new interview.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the legendary songstress gave her thoughts on the situation.
“Well, I try not to get involved in other people’s business. I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she’s a wonderful girl. And I only wish her the best,” she said.
“I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself in my early days… trying to get out on my own.”
Parton went on to refer to her grueling six-year battle with former collaborator Porter Wagoner.
At the start of her career the singer-songwriter was in a music partnership with Wagoner.
When Dolly expressed a desire to pursue a solo career, Wagoner ended up suing the 9 to 5 singer for $3 million for breach of contract.
Parton concluded her answer with kind words of encouragement for the pop star stating: “So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels. I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”
Over the last few months, Spears has been embroiled in a public battle to end her controversial conservatorship
Last month, proved to be a monumental time for the singer when Judge Brenda Penny granted her the right to hire her own lawyer.
This came after an emotional testimony in which she once again asked to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
She went on to say that she was put on a strict diet and had items confiscated from her like coffee and vitamin supplements.
“This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life… that is abuse, and we all know it.”
On Monday (26 July), Spears’ new lawyer Matthew Rosengart filed a petition for the removal of dad Jamie Spears from her conservatorship.
“For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears (“Ms. Spears”) has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears(“Mr Spears), has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no long tenable,” Rosengart wrote.
A hearing regarding Rosengart’s petition is set to be held on 13 December, 11 days after the pop icon’s 40th birthday.
Watch the full video interview below or here.