Dolly Parton shows support for Britney Spears in new interview

Music icon Dolly Parton has opened up about Britney Spears and her conservatorship in a new interview.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the legendary songstress gave her thoughts on the situation.

“Well, I try not to get involved in other people’s business. I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she’s a wonderful girl. And I only wish her the best,” she said.

“I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself in my early days… trying to get out on my own.”

Parton went on to refer to her grueling six-year battle with former collaborator Porter Wagoner.

At the start of her career the singer-songwriter was in a music partnership with Wagoner.

When Dolly expressed a desire to pursue a solo career, Wagoner ended up suing the 9 to 5 singer for $3 million for breach of contract.

Parton concluded her answer with kind words of encouragement for the pop star stating: “So I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels. I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”

Over the last few months, Spears has been embroiled in a public battle to end her controversial conservatorship

Last month, proved to be a monumental time for the singer when Judge Brenda Penny granted her the right to hire her own lawyer.